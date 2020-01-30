File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding between 9pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday due to "system contraints" and "depleting emergency resources". Eskom added the risk of loadshedding remains for tomorrow into the weekend.

"We have been using pumped storage schemes and open cycle gas turbines extensively over the past few days in order to supplement capacity, and we need to replenish these overnight," said the power utility in a statement.

Eskom said unplanned outages were reduced at 12 683MW at 13:30 on Thursday afternoon.

Opposition party Democratic Alliance said Eskom's warning that South Africa will experience load-shedding on Thursday evening was a clear sign that the power utility could not be saved.