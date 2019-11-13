Johannesburg - Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh has snubbed the disciplinary hearing convened by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and will not send a legal representative.
Singh, a chartered accountant, faces 18 charges ranging from gross negligence to dishonesty for years of mismanagement during his tenure at two of the country's largest state-owned companies between 2012 and last year.
Presenting Saica’s case on Wednesday morning, Advocate Hamilton Maenetje told the professional conduct committee that Singh had elected not to attend the hearing and would not be sending a legal representative.
Maenetje said Saica will proceed with the hearing despite Singh’s absence.
Singh also did not provide any written explanation at all in relation to the Transnet charges, which added this year. When called into a meeting he failed to attend and did not send any representation, according to Maenetje.