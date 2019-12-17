Deputy President David Mabuza will convene the resuscitated energy war room that would deal with any challenges to the country's energy supply. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Cape Town - The Cabinet has mandated Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with newly-appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to commence his duties earlier than January 15, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Tuesday. Briefing the media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting, Mthembu said De Ruyter would deal with the concerning issues of governance, lack of financial management and stabilise Eskom together with his management team.

He also said Deputy President David Mabuza would convene the resuscitated energy war room that would deal with any challenges to the country's energy supply.

The minister said the Cabinet also threw its weight behind the placement of the South African Airways under business rescue.

The Cabinet also approved the bio-fuels regulatory framework and re-establishment of the national security council, Mthembu said.