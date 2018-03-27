The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom resolved to summons the Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma (above), and former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni to testify before it. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Parliament - The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday resolved to summons the Gupta brothers, former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, and former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni to testify before it.

They were invited to give evidence to the committee on March 13 but failed to appear.

Myeni claimed that she suffered from medical problems that did not allow long distance travel, but did not present a medical certificate.

The Gupta brothers, who are at the centre of allegations of subverting billions from South Africa's public enterprises, informed the committee that they were not in the country at the time.

The decision to summons them as witnesses was taken at a closed door meeting of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, which has been conducting the inquiry into mismanagement and corruption at Eskom since last year.

African News Agency/ANA