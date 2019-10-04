Cape Town - The case involving Eben Etzebeth could have been handled differently and not what appears to be a media embarrassment of the Springbok player, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture said on Thursday.
Beauty Dlulane, chairperson of the committee, said that the matter was sensitive and needed to be handled with care.
“The matter could have been handled differently and SA Rugby and the Human Rights Commission should improve on dealing with matters of this nature.
"The approach in handling these matters should be corrective and not what appears to be a media embarrassment of Mr Etzebeth and distraction to South Africa’s participation at the World Cup,” Dlulane said.
Etzebeth is alleged to have abused a homeless man on a night out in Langebaan on the West Coast in August, an allegation he has since denied.