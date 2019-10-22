PARLIAMENT - The National Assembly on Tuesday approved a special appropriations bill granting Eskom an additional R59 billion bailout, with the ANC prevailing against dissent from opposition members of Parliament (MPs) who want greater intervention to turn around the struggling power utility
The bill was passed by 200 votes to 105.
ANC MPs said the bill was essential to keep the lights, and recalled that many of them grew up in a "permanent state of load-shedding" due to the inequalities perpetuated by the apartheid regime, that prioritised providing services to the country's white minority.
But African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said it seemed that the government lacked the political will to intervene decisively to make Eskom a viable operation.
He noted that MPs who fought to expose the corruption that was prevalent in the company during the so-called state capture era had been sidelined.