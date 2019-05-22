New Gauteng MPL Parks Tau. Picture: Getrude Makhafola/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former mayor, Parks Tau, has resigned from the city council to take up his new position as Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (MPL). Tau, a long-standing member of the ANC, was sworn in as an MPL on Wednesday.

In a statement the ANC Johannesburg Greater Region said: "We wish to also congratulate Comrade Tau on his swearing in as a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, and wish him all of the best in his new role.

"Comrade Tau’s contribution as president of the South African Local Government Association and as president of the United Cities of Local Governments put Johannesburg on the national and world map as a city capable of producing good leaders.

"We wish to express our gratitude to comrade Tau for having served the people of Johannesburg impeccably in the various leadership roles he was deployed to in the city since the dawn of democracy.

"His invaluable input in the development of the lives of the people of Johannesburg, and in local government in general, will be greatly missed."

African News Agency/ANA