Johannesburg - The accusations against former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni continued in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria - as more witnesses blamed her for the national airliner’s alleged financial troubles during her six-year tenure at the helm.
On Monday, former SAA chief financial officer Wolf Meyer corroborated his former fellow executives, who included former acting SAA chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout, in alleging Myeni was responsible for the failed R1.5billion profit guarantee if SAA had signed a deal with Emirates in June 2015.
Evidence before court indicated that Emirates offered to allow SAA to use its Dubai route to fly its own passengers there.
The parties also agreed to share international lounges and catering services.
SAA, according to the witnesses, was also allegedly allowed to put their passengers on Emirates flights at air ticket prices they could determine.