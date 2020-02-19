Johannesburg - Former security branch police officer Nick Deetlefs admitted that he had lied under oath in the cases of political detainees he had interrogated in a bid to cover up for police officers, including his role in torturing them.
Deetlefs was on Wednesday concluding his testimony at the reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett who was found hanged in his cell in 1982 while detained at the Johannesburg Central Police Station, then John Vorster Square.
Deetlefs, who was among the interrogators accused of torturing political activists, has admitted that he had lied in the previous Aggett inquest, including by concealing his claim that Aggett had intimated that he did not want to live anymore.
On Wednesday, he said he had also lied during the trial of the assault case opened by ANC stalwart Barbara Hogan relating to her assault by interrogators, including himself.
This comes as Deetlefs’s evidence over his three days at the stand has been dismissed as dishonest, contradictory and false by legal representatives for Aggett’s family and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).