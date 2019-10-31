Durban - Speaking out for the first time since he came back from his ambassadorial position in Japan in February, elusive spy Thulani Dlomo said it is not true that he is in hiding and he absconded work.
After months of media reports that claimed recently fired head of counterintelligence at the State Security Agency (SSA) was untraceable, we were able to locate him and he revealed his next move.
In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Independent Media in a secret location on Thursday, he said he was in touch with his employer the moment he came back and the reason why he did not go to work was because he was not well. He said he forwarded sick notes to the Department of State Security to alert them about his medical condition.
Speaking through his attorney, Philani Shangase of Shangase AP and Associates, Dlomo said he was going to challenge the dismissal in court because it was unfair and unlawful.
Shangase lamented that while the department claimed to the media that it has fired Dlomo and it could not serve him with the letter of dismissal, that was not true.