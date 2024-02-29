Extradition of AKA murder suspects will be intricate process, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the extradition of two suspects linked to the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane was underway, but it will be an intricate process. She said Cabinet has welcomed the arrest of seven suspects, however, two other suspects are still in eSwatini and have to be extradited to South Africa.

Ntshavheni was on Thursday briefing the media on the outcome of the Cabinet meeting. She said five of the suspects appeared in court in Durban. But the police will work with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to ensure that the two suspects held in eSwatini were brought back to the country to face justice.

This will process will require that they fulfil all extradition processes. “In terms of the extradition process, you will recall when we indicated that the work to extradite those in eSwatini has commenced and we all know that it’s an intricate process,” said Ntshavheni. “The police will work with the Department of Justice to ensure a successful extradition. We appreciate the cooperation of the police service of eSwatini for arresting the suspects within their borders.”

She said members of the South African Police Service had worked hard to ensure they arrest the suspects linked to the murders. “Cabinet commends SAPS for their tireless work which has led to the arrest of seven people in connection with the murder of Kiernan ”AKA“ Forbes and his friend Tebello ”Tibz“ Motsoane,” she said. “Two of the suspects were arrested in eSwatini and are still being extradited to South Africa. The arrests are as a result of months of painstaking police work,” said Ntshavheni.