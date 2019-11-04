Cape Town - The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma has slammed her father's critics on Twitter after social media was filled with memes suggesting that the Springboks never won a Rugby World Cup during Zuma's tenure.

"To all Blacks South Africans who were/are dissing my father @PresJGZuma Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father however your life hasn't change a bit"