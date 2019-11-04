Jacob Zuma with his daughter Duduzile Zuma. Picture: Mike Dibetsoe

Cape Town - The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma has slammed her father's critics on Twitter after social media was filled with memes suggesting that the Springboks never won a Rugby World Cup during Zuma's tenure.

"To all Blacks South Africans who were/are dissing my father @PresJGZuma Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father  however your life hasn't change a bit"

Picture: Screenshot
One of the memes that drew the ire of Duduzile Zuma. Picture: Screenshot


Thirty-five-year-old Zuma, who is the twin of embattled Duduzane Zuma, retweeted and liked tweets that supported her comment. 

Many celebrated the Springboks' victory over the English team on Saturday, saying the match was 'nation-building' and unified the country. However, Zuma disagrees.

In a separate tweet, she said there will never be a united South Africa, adding that Archbishop Desmond Tutu "played the black people" with the idea of a Rainbow nation.

