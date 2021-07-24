Families bury loved ones who died in KZN riots

Families of the people who were killed during the recent riots through violence, criminality and alleged racial tension are burying their loved ones with heavy hearts. Ntwenhle Mhlongo the mother of Sanele Mngomezulu, 19, who was tragically killed will be laid to rest at Etafuleni cemetery at 10am on Sunday.

Mhlongo said she will forever miss her humble and quiet son who had big dreams to help improve the situation at home and extend the house. The Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Friday confirmed that five suspects were arrested for the riot-related murders in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the total arrests for the murders to 20 in the province. “The five additional arrests are in connection with the murders in Phoenix,” said Ntshavheni.

However, the families said they were unhappy with the slow progress of the investigation. “My heart is heavy knowing that people who killed my son are going on with their lives unpunished, all I want is justice for my son," said Mhlongo. Philisiwe Ngcobo and her family laid her brother Bhekinkosi Ngcobo to rest on Saturday at a cemetery in Mobeni.

According to his family, Ngcobo was killed with a sharp object. They said his body was found with four others in Palmview. “No one gave us any update so far about any arrest in connection with the killing of my brother. I was given contacts of the investigating officer but I have not heard anything from him yet. I have little hope that perpetrators will be arrested. It’s been two weeks but nothing much has happened. I am pleading with the community of Phoenix to give police information about people who killed our loved ones,” said Ngcobo. This week the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) KwaZulu-Natal provincial manager, advocate Lloyd Lotz, said the commission is investigating the killing of about 20 people in Durban.