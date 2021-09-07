’Family meeting’ on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be engaged in consultation with political parties and the religious sector on Covid-19 pandemic before convening a “family meeting”. In a statement, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said Ramaphosa on Tuesday chaired meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Co-ordinating Council to deliberate on developments in the national response to the pandemic.

“The meetings reflected on the rate of Covid-19 infections and vaccination and assessed the Covid-19 prevention measures in force under adjusted level 3 of the national state of disaster. “The NCCC agreed that government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on the observance of safety measures,” Williams said. “Following these discussions, the president will address the nation on the way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination, to continue the protection of lives and livelihoods, and the conditions that would apply to a relaxation of regulations and directions linked to the national state of disaster,” she said.

MORE ON THIS No family meeting just yet, as Gungubele says Covid-19 restrictions will stay for now

The meetings are held against the backdrop of the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases which stands at 2 824 063 with 4 118 new cases reported on Monday. The Health Department reported that there were 198 deaths reported, bringing the total number to 83 617. The cumulative number of recoveries stood at 2 599 667, with a recovery rate of 92.1%.