Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Family of Prof. Hoosen Jerry Coovadia saddened after his death

Prof Jerry Coovadia has died. Picture: File

Prof Jerry Coovadia has died. Picture: File

Published 58m ago

Share

Renowned academic and activist Prof. Hoosen Jerry Coovadia has died at his home in Durban.

His family confirmed that he died on Wednesday.

“The family of Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia is deeply saddened by his passing on this morning and acknowledge the universal outpouring of grief of this icon of the medical fraternity and the Struggle for liberation and human rights,” said the family.

Coovadia was born in Durban in 1940 and studied at the then University of Natal, now known as University of KwaZulu-Natal. before he went to India to complete his medical studies.

He was also involved the Struggle for liberation and was an activists in the 1970s.

Later in the medical field he focused on HIV/Aids and was critical of former president Thabo Mbeki on his policy on this matter.

Coovadia will be buried on Wednesday in Durban.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Related Topics:

death and dyingfuneral and memorial serviceDepartment of HealthANCDurbanKwaZulu-NatalThabo MbekiHIVDurban University of TechnologyDeaths and Tributes