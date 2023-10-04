Renowned academic and activist Prof. Hoosen Jerry Coovadia has died at his home in Durban.

“The family of Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia is deeply saddened by his passing on this morning and acknowledge the universal outpouring of grief of this icon of the medical fraternity and the Struggle for liberation and human rights,” said the family.

Coovadia was born in Durban in 1940 and studied at the then University of Natal, now known as University of KwaZulu-Natal. before he went to India to complete his medical studies.

He was also involved the Struggle for liberation and was an activists in the 1970s.