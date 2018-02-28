Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said on Thursday that it has received the resignation of board member and deputy chairperson, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, after she was appointed as the elections general manager by the African National Congress (ANC).

Potgieter-Gqubule undertook to resign from the board if she was appointed in any official capacity which could potentially constitute a material conflict of interest when she was interviewed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Communications (PCC) in September 2017.

The ANC has now confirmed that Potgieter-Gqubule has been appointed as the ANC's elections general manager and, accordingly, she has tendered her resignation from the SABC Board which will be duly communicated to the President and the PCC.

"The SABC Board wishes to express its gratitude to Ms Potgieter-Gqubule for her outstanding contribution to the SABC both as Interim Board member and as Deputy Chairperson of the current Board. We wish her well in her new role," the public broadcaster said in a statement.

Potgieter-Gqubule's resignation leaves the board with three vacant positions.

The SABC said that it will be communicating to the relevant authorities the urgency of appointing the new SABC board members to fill these vacancies.

African News Agency/ANA