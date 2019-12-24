#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe in court. File photo: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has become the second high profile inmate to be freed on parole since the announcement of a remission of sentences by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month. Cekeshe was released on Tuesday morning, two days after AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's release from the East London correctional centre where he was serving his 13-year jail sentence.

Ramaphosa announced his decision to grant a special remission of sentence to certain categories of prisoners in his Reconciliation Day speech in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal.

The list also includes parolees and those on probation.

Those jailed for sexual offences and violent crimes would not qualify for this remission.