Few parties disclosed funders to IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) revealed that fewer political parties declared their funders during the 2022/23 financial year. The IEC said 12 parties declared their funding in line with the Political Party Finding Act.

The commission said the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are among the parties that disclosed millions donated to them . During the first quarter, the DA got most of the funding after it was given R15.9 million by different donors. This was followed by the ANC, which declared R10 million to the IEC. ActionSA declared R750,000. The PA declared R310,000 during the first quarter, and it came from its leader, Gayton McKenzie.

In the second quarter, Chancellor House donated R7.5 million to the ANC. ActionSA received funding of R17.3 million from donors. The DA was given R35 million by its donors during the second quarter and the EFF declared R150,000 donation in kind. The IEC report said in the third quarter the ANC received R32 million from funders. It was followed by Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, which disclosed that it received R4.6 million. The DA received R2.9 million and the EFF said it received R202,000.

The PA’s deputy leader Kenny Kunene donated R247,000 to his party. The IEC said during the fourth quarter political parties made financial disclosure in line with the Political Party Funding Act. The ANC received R1.5m while the DA declared R120,000 cash donation and R139,00 in kind donation.

ActionSA received R3.7m from funders during the fourth quarter. The IEC said political parties received a total of R133.3m from funders during the last financial year.