Fight looms after Steenhuisen reshuffles DA shadow cabinet
Cape Town - DA leader John Steenhuisen has wielded his axe on his shadow cabinet, removing Phumzile van Damme as shadow minister for communications. But the move may spell trouble for the opposition party.
In a statement released on Saturday, the DA announced that Van Damme was being replaced by Zakhele Mbhele as the party spokesperson on communications and digital technologies in Parliament.
Van Damme has been bumped down to additional deputy spokesperson on communications in Parliament.
The announcement came after Van Damme took to Twitter on Friday to say she has been put on a three-month sabbatical against her wishes, and that she intended to oppose the move.
“I have been informed by the Federal Leader of the DA @jsteenhuisen that he is granting me a sabbatical. I didn’t request it. He merely informed me. I could walk away, but I choose to stay, and challenge it ON PRINCIPLE,” tweeted Van Damme.
Van Damme, who has been on sick leave for three months, insisted that she was capable of carrying out her duties and that her illness was being used to sideline her. Her social media followers were quick to condemn the DA leader’s move.
On Saturday the party also announced that Steenhuisen has removed Nomsa Marchesi as spokesperson on basic education, and she has been replaced by Bax Nodada.
