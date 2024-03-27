Fikile Mbalula defends ANC’s right to uMkhonto weSizwe logo and name

African National Congress secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, stated that even if the party loses its trademark battle against uMkhonto weSizwe in court, they will focus on ensuring the ANC achieves an overwhelming victory in the polls on May 29. Mbalula was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC's court case with the MK Party over the use of the MK logo and name.

In the Durban High Court, sitting at the Durban Magistrate's Court, legal representatives from both parties have argued for and against the use of the MK logo and name. Secretary-General of the ANC arrives at court where the party is preparing to engage in legal battles with MK Party over the use of the Umkhonto we Sizwe logo and name.

The Jacob Zuma-backed MK Party created a stir following its official launch by commander, Jabulani Khumalo, in December last year when its name and logo bore the MK name and logo. Historically, the uMkhonto weSizwe means 'Spear of the nation' and was the paramilitary wing of the ANC and was founded by former ANC leader and SA president, Nelson Mandela. Mbalula said the ANC will fight for what rightfully belonged to the party.