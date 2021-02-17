Fikile Mbalula defends Rampahosa’s SONA after opposition jibes about ANC infighting

Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has come out in defence of the government, saying while the economy was in poor shape, efforts were underway to revive it. Mbalula told Parliament on Wednesday, during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate, that they will also continue with plans to fix the rail network and transport infrastructure. Mbalula also came out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa following attacks by opposition parties. The DA, IFP, EFF and other parties said the ANC government had failed to deliver and was plagued by infighting. Mbalula said Ramaphosa’s speech last Thursday was about getting the country out of trouble.

“The president’s speech was not insurrectionary phrase-mongering. It was not claiming easy victories. It was about how to get out of the gutter. It was not about slogans and empty rhetoric. We have a responsibility to govern while the opposition has a simple responsibility to waffle. They continue to play the man and not the ball,” said Mbalula.

He said people were quick to criticise the government but failed to understand the impact Covid-19 has had on the economy.

He said they must ramp up efforts to revive the economy.

DA MP Jaco Londt had earlier accused the ANC government of empty promises for many years.

“In your address almost a year ago regarding the then impending lockdown and plans on how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, you again tapped into your rhetoric of hope and a promise of swift, clear action.

“South Africans came together. We had hope because you promised that our health-care services would be readied during the hard lockdown, that businesses would be supported, and individuals would have a safety net through additional government support,” said Londt.

IFP MP Xolani Ngwezi said the government has reneged on promises to revive the economy and infrastructure projects for years.