Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday announced the appointment of new director-general for his department. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

Parliament - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday announced the appointment of new director-general for his department, adding that one of his first tasks would be to ensure Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) security guards are insourced and receive police training. Alec Moemi, former director-general in the sport and recreation department, is the new transport DG and will start work on August 1. The department has not had a permanent director-general for three years.

Mbalula said Moemi will have to hit the ground running given the myriad problems experienced in public transport in South Africa. He has been tasked with developing a policy on safety and security in public transport.

"This policy must be produced as a matter of urgency. This exercise must lead to direct insourcing of at least 80 percent of security personnel by Prasa," said Mbalula.

"These security officers must receive their basic training from the South African Police Service and I've discussed this with [Police] Minister [Bheki] Cele and we have agreed on this and soon we will have to sign a memorandum of understanding to undertake this particular mission. "

African News Agency (ANA)