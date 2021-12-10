Finance Minister Godongwana says he could intervene in rising fuel prices

Cape Town - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has indicated he may get involved in the rising fuel prices as opposition parties clamour for urgent intervention. Godongwana told Parliament on Friday that he was equally concerned about the increases.

The prices of fuel have increased significantly over the last few years. IFP chief whip Narend Singh raised the question in the National Assembly as members of political parties continued to call for government to intervene. Singh also wanted to know if Godongwana would engage his counterpart at Mineral Resources, Minister Gwede Mantashe, on this matter.

He said people were suffering through an increase in food price increases as well. Godongwana said he was concerned about the increased fuel prices and they may have to intervene to look at the prices. “We have not had any discussion with the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy as to the fuel price. However, I can assure the honourable member that I am as concerned with the rise in fuel prices as any other South African to the extent that we may have to play a role. We will do whatever we can to support reform of the fuel price,” said Godongwana.

Earlier this week Singh said he was disappointed that Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had refused a request by the IFP to hold a debate on the rising fuel prices. “Our motivation for this request was the hope that we could find a way forward wherein government could consider restructuring – and reducing – the additional burden imposed by the levies, which amount to more than a third of the cost of each litre of fuel,” said Singh. [email protected]