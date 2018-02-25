Andrew Mlangeni, of the commission, said they will meet soon to discuss the probe of ministers involved in state capture. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha

Cape Town - Ministers implicated in state capture will face the ANC’s Integrity Commission after it said it will investigate them.

Andrew Mlangeni, of the commission, said they will meet soon to discuss the probe of ministers involved in state capture.

At least five ministers have been implicated in state capture and President Cyril Ramaphosa has been under pressure to fire them.

Mlangeni, an ANC veteran, said they have not started with the work, but will do so soon.

“No, we have not done anything yet. When the commission meets we will see what is happening. We will have to investigate this ourselves. We will meet soon,” said Mlangeni.

The commission will not rely on what has been said but will conduct its own investigation.

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown, Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi of Public Service and Administration have been implicated in state capture.

In addition, Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba have also been accused in the state capture project.

This week Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered Ramaphosa to act against Brown in 15 days after she found her guilty in the matter of Eskom with Gupta-linked Trillian.

Mkhwebane also this week found Van Rooyen guilty of lying in Parliament about his alleged links to the Guptas.

The portfolio committee on mineral resources launched an inquiry into Zwane after he failed to show up in Parliament to answer on his links to the Guptas. This was the third time that Zwane had failed to appear before the committee.

Zwane travelled to Switzerland to meet with Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg to tie up a deal for the Guptas to buy the Optimum mine.

The Optimum mine and Koornfontein mine are owned by the Guptas. Several Gupta-owned companies have applied for business rescue.

Some ANC members had been pushing for the Integrity Commission to be given more powers to clamp down on members involved in corruption.

