Cape Town - FNB is refuting allegations from a disgruntled employee that the bank’s main branches in the Western Cape are flouting employment equity regulations in the appointment of top management. An employee who works at FNB’s Network branch, Points of Presence, spoke to Independent Media on condition of anonymity, alleging that senior positions, from middle managers to corporate title management, were predominantly headed by white people.

“The entire provincial executive is made up of four white males, two white females, one Indian and coloured male.

“What is worse is that the entire province only has two black branch managers, one male and one female,” the employee said.

However, FNB has denied the allegations charging that the bank was committed to transformation.

“By July 2018, FNB’s workforce in branches across the Western Cape comprised approximately 80% individuals from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

“About 63% of overall managerial appointments in the province are individuals from previously disadvantaged groups,” said the bank.

Meanwhile, disgruntled FNB employees say they sent their complaints on the matter to the Bank’s executive management and the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) but were ignored by both parties.

Sasbo’s Vanessa Hattingh said: “The union has received no complaints in respect of the issues complained about in the email.”

Political Bureau