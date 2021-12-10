Forensic investigation report into Lilliesleaf Farm R8.1m ready to be sent to Nathi Mthethwa

Cape Town - The trustees of Lilliesleaf Farm Museum on Friday confirmed they had received the report of a forensic investigation into R8.1 million the museum obtained from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Speaking to Independent Media, trustee Themba Wakashe said the investigation was complete and the board of trustees received the report last month.

“We will submit that to the minister as part of the fulfilment of the conditions of that grant. That money had to be accounted for,” said Wakashe, who is assigned to deal with the media. He would not be drawn into commenting on the findings until these had been discussed with Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. “I will be pre-empting that consideration, which will not go down well,” Wakashe said.

In 2015, the department entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Lillieslieaf trust to upgrade and enhance the facility’s exhibition infrastructure. A total of R8.1m was paid to the institution, but the remaining R900 000 was withheld after the department was apparently unhappy with a report that showed the money was not spent as intended. No allocations were made in subsequent years to the institution, which has been funded since 2002.

The department has previously indicated that once the forensic investigation into the R8.1m was completed, it would consider funding the institution again. Lilliesleaf Farm Trust chief executive Nicholas Wolpe told Independent Media that he has not seen the forensic investigation report and that the board has not shared it with him. “I have been open and transparent ... Everyone was aware that the money was not spent on the project, but operational issues,” Wolpe said.

He also said the department knew in 2015 when he submitted the report on the R8.1m expenditure, and then refused to release the balance. “Why wait from 2016, five-and-a-half years, to make it an issue? Why not raise it when I submitted the report. I refused to submit a false and misleading report and how the money was spent,” Wolpe said. “They did the forensic investigation and I have not seen the report,” he added.

Wakashe said Wolpe was aware of the investigation. “He was interviewed as part of the investigation. He had participated in the process. Both the CEO and the minister are to be furnished with the report,” he said. About two weeks ago, Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu told the National Council of Provinces that the department has not received any assessment report on the challenges facing the museum.

Responding to questions, Mafu also said the department had on several occasions requested the Lilliesleaf Farm Museum to consider declaration as a cultural institution, to ensure operational sustainability – without success. “Despite this, the department has over nine years been giving about R70m to develop the museum,” she said during a question and answer session. However, Wolpe said the remarks by the deputy minister were misleading, incorrect and contradictory.

He said Mthethwa and the director-general had previously claimed the same amount was allocated to the museum, but the total number of years in the funding – seven, nine and 13 – were not the same. “The question is, why there are inconsistencies in what they say? … Since 2016, I have been asking the department to explain this discrepancy. They never come back to explain it, despite their claim that we obtained R70m.” Wolpe said it was incorrect to suggest that the trust has not made an assessment of challenges, saying the document submitted for three-year funding did so.

“To suggest that we have not submitted is incorrect,” he said. Wolpe also said the call to turn Lilliesleaf Farm into a cultural institution was a “red herring”. “It is an excuse that hides the justification why they can't fund Lilliesleaf Farm. The Cultural Promotions Act says the minister has the power and discretion to fund private individuals, institutions and other bodies and projects who meet the criteria and goals and objectives of the department.”

Wakashe said there was a discussion that was going on with the department on the future funding of the institution. “We are all terribly concerned, not only about the viability of Lilliesleaf Farm, but about its future and sustainability,” he said. “We believe as the board that the declaration of Lilliesleaf Farm as a cultural institution could provide that sustainability, similarly like what Robben Island Museum is as a cultural institution, and that is the conversation that is going on,” Wakashe said.

He said no decision has been made yet. “It definitely is a matter that is under discussion.” Wakashe also said they were bound by law to look at the viability and sustainability of the institution.