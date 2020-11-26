Former Acsa, Transnet official refuses to answer on payments

Johannesburg - Former Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi on Thursday invoked his privilege not to incriminate himself as he was quizzed about millions of rand he received from Gupta-linked Regiments Capital. Ramosebudi, who was also Transnet group treasurer between March 2015 and October 2018, when he resigned after being served with a notice to suspend him by the state-owned freight and rail transport company’s board, responded to questions at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by stating that he did not want to incriminate himself. Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC grilled Ramosebudi about the payments totalling nearly R4.9 million he received from Regiments Capital. Ka Ditlou Health Services 202, trading as Rams Pharmacy, owned by Psychology Ramosebudi, which is his younger brother, also received about R213 000 from Regiments Capital for site inspections of its premises, providing herbal health products, training, a pharmacist and a personal trainer. Ramosebudi was paid the money through invoices submitted by his companies Riskmaths Consulting, Azana Capital Markets and Venus Liquor Store.

In May 2010, he sent one of Regiments Capital directors, Niven Pillay, an invoice of R293 393.10, including VAT, from Venus Liquor Store.

He denied providing liquor worth R250 000 for a Regiments Capital function.

Venus Liquor Store also invoiced Regiments Capital over R114 000 on the same day for the provision of liquor, beverages and catering as well as venue and conference facilities.

At the time of the payments, Ramosebudi was Acsa group treasurer, a position he held between 2007 and 2011.

Ramosebudi denied he was gravely negligent in favour of Regiments Capital but instead claimed he was just ensuring that Acsa gets value for money, when asked by Chaskalson.

He distanced himself from the appointment of the company to develop a funding plan for Acsa and did not know if the controversial firm was appointed pursuant to a tender process.

”I haven’t seen the contract with Regiments Capital so I can’t say whether there was a fixed fee or not,” said Ramosebudi, adding that he did not even know what its mandate was.

Regiments Capital received millions of rand from Acsa during Ramosebudi’s tenure.

The commission continues.

