Durban – The former ANC Mayor of the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-eMpangeni), Mdu Mhlongo, has resigned as the municipality’s PR (proportional representation) councillor. Mhlongo who lost power to the IFP-led coalition in November 2021, notified the City Manager, Nkosenye Zulu, and ANC Caucus Whip, Nelly Mabuyakhulu, through a letter sent on Friday.

There will be no by-elections since he was holding a PR seat, thus enabling the ANC to replace him without campaigning. Mhlongo who resigned from his position with immediate effect confirmed to IOL that he has exited the arena. “Yes I can confirm that, thanks,” Mhlongo told IOL on Friday.

Also confirming that Mhlongo has resigned was Bongani Gina, the spokesperson for the City of Umhlathuze. “Confirmed. The City manager has confirmed (that Mhlongo) has resigned,” Gina said. In his resignation letter seen by IOL, Mhlongo said he was taking the decision with a heavy heart since he is a son of the soil who grew up in the area until he was tasked with leading the people.

He then said he would always be proud that during his tenure, the northern KwaZulu-Natal coastal municipality achieved six clean audits and other remarkable achievements. "I am proud of the work we were able to do in the council among others six clean audits, level two accreditation for housing, increased rollout of infrastructure for water in rural areas. "And I am confident that the ANC caucus will continue to be the beacon of hope for the hopeless, the voice of the voiceless in the society, and the champion for the poor.

“I must however caution that these safeguards and key control measures we put in place can all be lost if council decides to erode the culture of good governance and service delivery, so carefully inculcated over the years of ANC governance of the city,” Mhlongo said in his letter. Prior to losing his mayoral chain, Mhlongo’s future was already uncertain after failing to get re-elected as the chairperson of the ANC’s Musa Dladla region, losing out to then little-known Musa Cebekhulu, a close associate of former President Jacob Zuma. [email protected]