Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has accepted Dr Makhosi Khoza’s resignation. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cape Town - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse ( Outa) on Friday announced Dr Makhosi Khoza’s resignation after less than a year as executive director.



Khoza worked as Outa’s executive director and head of OUTA’s Local Government Programme.





According to an Outa statement, Khoza is set to advance her work and research into African languages and to pursue other avenues to bring about change in South Africa.





“Makhosi has added immense value to OUTA over the past nine months, in her input and positioning of OUTA’s Local Government strategy,” said Outa CEO, Wayne Duvenage. “This was a very amicable parting and Makhosi has indicated that she will still act as an ambassador for OUTA’s work and will still be available to consult with us and assist OUTA in its work to rectify the decline of local government.”

Before joining OUTA, Khoza was a Member of Parliament for the ruling ANC but fell foul of the party for her vocal criticism of then-president Jacob Zuma. She quit the ANC in September 2017 to start her own party, African Democratic Change (ADeC) but quit politics four months after its formation.



