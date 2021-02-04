Former ANC MP tells Zondo she was offered finance minister position

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on Thursday told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that she was offered the position of finance minister during ex-president Jacob Zuma’s tenure. Khoza said former Communications and Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi informed her that Zuma wanted to make her finance minister. According to Khoza, Muthambi told her she must have one boss, Zuma, during a meeting at hotel in Johannesburg. Muthambi also told her she had one boss and did not care about the ANC national executive committee. ”Zuma is considering your as minister of finance, you must know that you only have one boss – Zuma,” Khoza recalled Muthambi telling her.

Khoza testified that Muthambi also told her that Zuma is happy with controversial former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s qualifications, despite an adverse finding by ex-public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Khoza also detailed her experiences in the ANC caucus in Parliament, saying the governing party’s former chief whip, Stone Sizani, was not clear on the importance of parliamentary oversight prior to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu taking over from him.

She said Sizani never took it kindly when ANC MPs criticised members of the executive and did want us to take them to account.

Mthembu, Khoza added, wanted ANC MPs to do the right thing although he was also a party loyalist.

However, there were limits to this as ANC MPs were operating in a very factional environment as Mthembu appeared not very keen on holding those in his faction to account.

Khoza said she received a lot of criticism from former ANC MP Sizani Dlamini-Dubazane, former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane and deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude.

”It was very difficult for me to operate in a factional environment. I did my job, it did not matter which faction you belonged to,” she said.

Khoza said there was also a perception in the standing committee on finance that she was very critical of controversial former SA Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni.

One ANC MP even told Khoza her colleagues had a problem with her agreeing with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

”I found myself constantly in conflict with some of the comrades,” she said.

Political Bureau