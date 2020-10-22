Former ANC MP to head Prasa
Cape Town - Former ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane has been appointed to head the new board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
This comes after Cabinet approved the new board of Prasa at its meeting this week.
The rail agency has been mired in controversy in the last few years and on Wednesday it told Parliament that National Treasury has approved its plans to redirect R900 million to fix the rail network.
The infrastructure of Prasa has come under severe pressure in the last few months with damages amounting to millions of rand.
The government had also condemned the vandalism of the rail network.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu announced this week that Cabinet has approved the appointment of the new board of Prasa to be chaired by Ramatlakane.
The new board will have non-executive directors as well as representatives from the departments of Transport, Finance and the South African Local Government Association.
The Cabinet also appointed the new director-general of the Department of Home Affairs.
Livhuwani Tommy Makhode takes over the reins in the department after the previous director general left.
Political Bureau