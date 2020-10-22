Former ANC MP to head Prasa

Cape Town - Former ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane has been appointed to head the new board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

This comes after Cabinet approved the new board of Prasa at its meeting this week.

The rail agency has been mired in controversy in the last few years and on Wednesday it told Parliament that National Treasury has approved its plans to redirect R900 million to fix the rail network.

The infrastructure of Prasa has come under severe pressure in the last few months with damages amounting to millions of rand.

The government had also condemned the vandalism of the rail network.