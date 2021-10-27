Former anti-apartheid activist and businessman Mkhuseli Jack guns for Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Cape Town - Anti-apartheid activist Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack on Wednesday launched an attack at both the DA and the ANC for fielding “stalking horses” in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayoral contest. Jack, who is the mayoral candidate for Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), posted in his Facebook account and his party rejected token leaders.

“No puppets or hidden leaders will improve the lives of the residents of the metro. “Let us see the people who aspire to lead the metro,” he said. The “puppet” or “hidden” leaders could be an apparent reference to the named DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga and ANC’s failure to name its mayoral candidate for the metro.

In a veiled attack on the ANC, Jack asked why it was unsure about its mayoral candidates. “Don't give us ghost leaders. “We want to see, analyse and examine their suitability to control the R12-R15 billion budget of the metro,” he said.

“We want to hear first how they are going to generate the dwindling revenues of the metro. “How are they going to create an enabling environment for attracting both domestic and foreign direct investment?” Jack asked. He said his party has a 10-Point Plan to rebuild and revive the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“We have no thesis of a manifesto drafted by foreign academics. “We have a pragmatic plan to fix our broken metro.” AIM launched its 10-Point Plan last week aimed to revive the metro, a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned for the ANC in the DA-led coalition municipality.

In another post, Jack said AIM was inculcating the message of integrity, governing with a plan and putting residents first before party political brands. In a video he posted from a public debate with parties, Jack could be heard saying the 10-Point Plan was pragmatic and was aimed to get things done. “We are bringing a plan of implementation these guys talk about,” he said.

On the day Ramaphosa returned to campaign there, Jack noted the Nelson Mandela Bay metro was the hottest vote hunting ground. Although ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane promised to camp there, DA federal chairperson Helen Zille took full charge of the DA campaign. Jack said AIM and its band of volunteers were causing a shiver up the spine of the “mega brands”.

“AIM is making steady progress, as it unleashes its campaign in a calculated method. “These big brands are throwing every asset they have to squeeze AIM out.” Jack also said his party was led by seasoned campaigners, who knew the war of attrition, and were making serious progress.