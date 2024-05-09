Former ConCourt Justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies

Former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has died. This has been confirmed by loved ones to the media.

Mokgoro died on Thursday at around 5pm in a Johannesburg hospital. Her death follows a prolonged struggle after a severe car accident approximately nine months ago, from which she never fully recovered. Last year, Mokgoro was involved in a serious car accident in the Northern Cape.

Mokgoro was initially treated at a private hospital in Kimberley before being airlifted to a Johannesburg medical facility. Serving on ConCourt Mokgoro was a judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa from its inception in 1994 until the end of her 15-year term in 2009. She played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa's legal landscape. As one of the pioneering black members of the judiciary in the country's democratic era, Mokgoro exemplified dedication and scholarship.

Mokgoro's contributions extended far beyond the courtroom. According to the Presidency, throughout her legal career, she has taught a number of courses, including, Constitutional Law, Human Rights Law Jurisprudence, History of Law, Comparative Law, Criminal Law, Private Law and Customary Law at a number of universities in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the USA and the Netherlands. Additionally, she has written and presented papers, and participated in national and international conferences, seminars and workshops in South Africa and internationally, mainly in sociological jurisprudence and particularly on human rights, customary law, focusing on the impact of law on society generally, and on women and children specifically.