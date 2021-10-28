Former DA federal chairperson Joe Seremane believes John Steenhuisen is on the right track

Cape Town – Former DA federal chairperson Joe Seremane has expressed confidence in the DA and party leader John Steenhuisen. With just four days to go before the local government elections, a video was shared on the DA’s platform in which Seremane commends the party for its vision and persistence to get things done.

The key backbone of a democracy is to have a strong opposition, he said. “We want to live in a non-racial democratic society with liberal values. “The DA is forward-looking and not talking about things they cannot do. They are do-able.

“They are trying hard and getting results,” he said. “When the DA takes over, we will ensure to follow the non-racialism and the upliftment of the people that they talk of.” Despite the racial backlash which the party has received in recent weeks, Seremane stands firm that the party and its leader are on the right track. “John Steenhuisen is on the right track. That is youth using energy properly.

“He cares. That is human nature. That is the kind of South Africa we want. People will always get the government they deserve. Change does not come overnight. Like Mandela says, it is a long walk to freedom,” he said. Seremane added that the future largely depends on what is done today. “If we mess it up, we have got a messy future. If we work properly and preserve the things that we hold dear then we have got a better future.