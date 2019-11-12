Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh to finally face the music









The disciplinary action instituted by Saica against former Transnet and Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will resume on Wednesday morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA Johannesburg - The disciplinary action instituted by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) against former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh will resume on Wednesday morning. Singh is facing 18 charges, ranging from gross negligence to dishonesty, over years of mismanagement during his tenure at two of the country's largest state-owned companies. He has also been charged with conducting himself in a discreditable and dishonourable manner. According to the institute, Singh failed to disclose to the Eskom board the true reasons for Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources' request of about R600 million from the power utility. He was also knowingly associated with reports, returns, communications or other information where he knew or believed, or ought reasonably to have known, that the information contained a materially false or misleading statements as well as statements or information furnished recklessly or omitted or obscured information required to be included where such omission or obscurity would be misleading.

Saica said after Singh became aware that he was associated with such information, he failed to take steps to be disassociated from that information.

Singh is also accused of not being objective in his dealing as he showed bias, conflict of interest or undue influence of others, lacked professional behaviour, objectivity and broke confidentiality.

He also stands accused of breaking Saica’s code of conduct.

Singh’s disciplinary hearing is set down until Friday at the Sandton offices of law firm Webber Wentzel.

He will not be allowed to be legally represented and Saica’s professional conduct committee has the power to caution, reprimand, impose a fine of not more than R250 000 per charge.

Singh’s membership of Saica can also be suspended for a period not exceeding 12 months or refer a formal complaint against him to the disciplinary committee, whose hearings are open to the public unless the chairperson finds it inappropriate to do so.

Political Bureau