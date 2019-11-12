Johannesburg - The disciplinary action instituted by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) against former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh will resume on Wednesday morning.
Singh is facing 18 charges, ranging from gross negligence to dishonesty, over years of mismanagement during his tenure at two of the country's largest state-owned companies.
He has also been charged with conducting himself in a discreditable and dishonourable manner.
According to the institute, Singh failed to disclose to the Eskom board the true reasons for Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources' request of about R600 million from the power utility.
He was also knowingly associated with reports, returns, communications or other information where he knew or believed, or ought reasonably to have known, that the information contained a materially false or misleading statements as well as statements or information furnished recklessly or omitted or obscured information required to be included where such omission or obscurity would be misleading.