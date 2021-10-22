Former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile unrest case postponed until December

Durban - The case against Bonginkosi Khanyile, which was brought up after Khanyile was identified as one of the main instigators behind the July unrest, that resulted in billions of rand in damages and the deaths of more than 200 people, has been postponed until December 13, 2021. Khanyile appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after he was charged for inciting violence during the unrest, in protest against the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Khanyile also appeared before the court for a bail hearing early last month and maintained his position on the jailing of Zuma, crying out for his release. Khanyile was granted bail of R5 000 in September, for his actions relating to the alleged insurrection. He was seen in a video, on social media, speaking to a crowd of people in the eThekwini region, shortly before riots broke out. KwaZulu-Natal-based leader of the African Democratic Change (ADeC) Visvin Reddy said he wanted Khanyile, as well as other instigators behind the unrest, to be charged with treason.

Reddy handed over a memorandum to the police, detailing why alleged instigators should face treason charges. The #FeesMustFall activist attended Zuma’s recent prayer event, held at People’s Park, in Durban, where he gave a message of support to the former head of state. “We are putting it on record that we support president Zuma, especially after a ruling that is fascist, that it is backward, and that is regressive in terms of its orientation of the High Court. We say what happened to president Zuma, it must never happen to anyone.