Former Gauteng Gambling Board spin doctor new ANC Joburg spokesperson
Johannesburg - Five months after the position of regional spokesperson became vacant, the ANC in the greater Johannesburg region has filled the position by appointing a communications guru to manage its image.
The party has appointed Sasabona Manganye, a seasoned communicator, who was once the chief information officer at the Gauteng Gambling Board.
The appointment was first announced in a letter sent to the party’s regional branches during the course of the current week.
In the brief letter, Dada Morero, the regional secretary, said the need arose as a result of former spin doctor Jolide Matongo having vacated the position.
This was upon Matongo being appointed MMC for finance in the City of Johannesburg, when Geoff Makhubo (who is also the regional secretary) took over as mayor in December last year when they ousted the DA.
The content of the letter was later confirmed to Independent Media by Morero, who said Manganye “was the best candidate for the job”. He added that Matongo could not juggle both jobs.
“Yes it’s true, comrade, Jolide is now a member of the mayoral committee in the City of Joburg. Therefore, in accordance with ANC protocol, one can’t be in government and at the same time be the spokesperson.
"Comrade Sasa has demonstrated over a period the capacity to communicate on behalf of the organisation. Hence he came as a natural to the position,” Morero said.
Political Bureau