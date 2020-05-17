Former Gauteng Gambling Board spin doctor new ANC Joburg spokesperson

Johannesburg - Five months after the position of regional spokesperson became vacant, the ANC in the greater Johannesburg region has filled the position by appointing a communications guru to manage its image.

The party has appointed Sasabona Manganye, a seasoned communicator, who was once the chief information officer at the Gauteng Gambling Board.

The appointment was first announced in a letter sent to the party’s regional branches during the course of the current week.

In the brief letter, Dada Morero, the regional secretary, said the need arose as a result of former spin doctor Jolide Matongo having vacated the position.

This was upon Matongo being appointed MMC for finance in the City of Johannesburg, when Geoff Makhubo (who is also the regional secretary) took over as mayor in December last year when they ousted the DA.