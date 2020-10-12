Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya pays bail for top cop implicated in R191m tender fraud case

Durban - Controversial former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya contributed towards the R20 000 bail amount set for deputy national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya. Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges for her alleged role in ensuring a lucrative contract to install warning lights on more than 1 500 police vehicles to a predetermined service provider in 2017. Sibiya was present in court and is believed to have partly covered the money needed for Mgwenya's bail. Mgwenya is the deputy national commissioner for Human Resources management. Her legal counsel, Advocate Zirk Pansegrouw, confirmed Sibiya’s financial contribution to IOL.

Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya appears at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

While the details of their relationship is unclear, Sibiya is no stranger to the courts.

He was previously arrested and charged with five counts of fraud for claiming more than R24 000 in travel expenses from his former employer.

He claimed that the expenses were incurred while using his private vehicle, however, it was alleged that the claims were submitted before he had purchased the vehicle. He was later found not guilty.

In 2018, Sibiya made headlines against after the parody Twitter account, "Man's Not Barry Roux", claimed that he knew the identity of the person who murdered SA soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.

The account alleged that Sibiya received R1m from Sello 'Chicco' Twala to protect his son, Longwe, who was also present in the house when Meyiwa was murdered. Sibiya denied the claims.

