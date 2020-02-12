Johannesburg - The former head of procurement at the SA Airways Technical (SAAT) has denied that she unlawfully influenced the awarding negotiations in a components tender because of a conflict of interest.
Nontsasa Memela took the stand for the fourth day at the Zondo commission on Wednesday. She was questioned on her handling of a components tender which was awarded to US-based aviation company AAR Corporation and SA-based JM Aviation. The five-year contract was awarded in 2016 and worth R1.4 billion.
SAAT forms part of South African Airways and deals with the maintenance of the airline's aircraft.
In investigations, it was brought to light that Memela had purchased a property in Bedfordview for R3.8 million. Of the total amount owed R2.5 million was paid by JM Aviation towards Memela's property. When asked about the transfers, Memela explained that there was nothing untoward about the payment.
She claimed that JM Aviation director Vuyo Ndzeku had purchased land from her mother and it was decided that instead of the funds being paid to her mother they would go towards her Bedfordview property purchase.