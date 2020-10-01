Former housing DG in asbestos audit case hands himself over to Durban police

Cape Town - A former director-general in the national department of housing has become the seventh suspect in the asbestos scandal to be arrested, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The suspect handed himself over to authorities in Durban on Thursday morning, NPA spokesman Sipho Ngwenya said.

This follows the arrest of six people, among them more former government officials, in connection with a deeply flawed asbestos audit in the Free State that resulted in the wastage of more than R200 million in public funds.

The arrests flow from a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that began in 2019, but the scandal has in recent weeks made headlines as the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture delved into it as part of its hearings on malfeasance in the Free State province.

Ngwenya said all seven suspects would appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday morning.