Cape Town - Former Minister of Human Settlements NomaIndia Mfeketo has quit her position as ANC MP in the national legislature. Mfeketo’s resignation comes after another former minister Jeff Radebe confirmed he would be leaving government after he was left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. Radebe had been a cabinet minister since 1994.

Radebe said he had paid his dues in the last 25 years and would spend time with his family, he said last week in a statement.

Mfeketo was one of several ministers not retained by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his reduced Cabinet. Ramaphosa cut the size of his Cabinet from 35 to 28 ministers.

However, the number of deputy ministers has not been reduced despite earlier reports suggesting this will be done in a reconfigured cabinet.

Mfeketo was the deputy speaker of the National Assembly from 2009 to 2014. At the time, Max Sisulu was the Speaker of the National Assembly.

But Sisulu did not return to Parliament after the 2014 elections.

The ANC returned to Parliament with a reduced number of MPs, after its seats were cut down from 249 to 230.

Another former minister Nomvula Mokonyane also quit the national legislature despite the ANC earlier appointing her as House chairperson.

She will be deployed at Luthuli House.

Mokonyane had served as Minister of Environmental Affairs after she had been moved from the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Barbara Creecy was last week appointed the new Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.