President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed retired Judge Robert Nugent to head a commission of inquiry to investigate tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Nugent will be assisted by Michael Katz, Advocate Mabongi Masilo and Vuyo Kahla.

Ramaphosa had promised to establish the inquiry at his first State of the Nation Address in February.

At his budget address on Wednesday, the president said the establishment of the inquiry was part of the overall step at addressing governance issues at state institutions.

Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has been on suspension since March while he awaits the start of his disciplinary inquiry in which he faces 12 charges.

Acting head of business and individual taxes division at Sars, Mark Kingon, was appointed as acting commissioner.

“We have taken the steps to address leadership challenges at Sars including the suspension of the commissioner, the initiation of a disciplinary process and the appointment of an acting commissioner,” said Ramaphosa.

National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momonia told Parliament that the inquiry would look at the work done under Moyane’s leadership to address the revenue shortfalls that run into billions of rands.

Nugent will also look at the adherence to tax administration processes which include VAT refunds. This inquiry is a separate process from Moyane'sdisciplinary inquiry.

