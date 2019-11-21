Cape Town - African National Congress member of parliament and former state security minister Bongani Bongo has been arrested on corruption charges and released on bail of R5 000 after appearing in court, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Thursday.
The charges against Bongo relate to allegations that he sought to bribe Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara the evidence leader in Parliament's inquiry into state capture at power utility Eskom, NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila told African News Agency.
Ntabazalila said Bongo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning following his arrest by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks).
His bail conditions include being prohibited from travelling without the prior consent of the investigating officer.
His next court appearance has been set down for January 31. Ntabazalila said the case would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court thereafter given the seriousness of the charges.