Former State Security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. File photo: Jonisayi Maromo / African News Agency (ANA).

Parliament - Former Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has joined the list of ex-Cabinet ministers who are leaving Parliament. Letsatsi-Duba has also resigned as ANC MP a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced members of his new national executive.

She has joined former Human Settlements Minister NomaIndia Mfeketo, who also resigned on Wednesday.

Letsatsi-Duba was succeeded by former Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo at State Security.

She had previously chaired the portfolio committee on public enterprises before she joined the Cabinet.

Ramaphosa has not re-appointed more than 12 ministers in his cabinet. Very few ministers retained their positions in the national executive.

Politics Hub