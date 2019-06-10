Former minister Jeff Radebe. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Parliament - Former ministers Siyabonga Cwele and Jeff Radebe on Monday tendered their resignations in Parliament as ANC MPs. This was confirmed by Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday.

Cwele and Radebe's resignations come weeks after they were left out of the newly-constituted Cabinet of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Last week, former Cabinet ministers NomaIndia Mfeketho, Tokozile Xasa, Susan Shabangu, and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba also called it quits as ANC MPs after serving in various Cabinet portfolios.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane did not take her parliamentary seat when the governing party appointed her as the chair of committees.

Meanwhile, about six new ANC MPs are expected to be sworn in on Monday afternoon to fill the vacancies that arose when some former Cabinet ministers and ANC members did not take up their seats.

Political Bureau