Speaker Nontembeko Boyce confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma was among the guests who had been invited to attend both the opening of the legislature and the Sopa.
Zuma arrived back in the country on Saturday after undergoing medical treatment in Cuba. He was welcomed back by scores of supporters at OR Tambo International Airport.
Boyce said that the two events would be held at the Pietermaritzburg Royal Showgrounds due to space constraints and renovations at the legislature precinct, although the construction of the new government precinct was now back on the agenda.
Boyce and her deputy, Mluleki Ndobe, said that the two events were expected to draw 1200 people.