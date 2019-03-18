Cape Town - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has pledged his vote to the African National Congress in the May 8 general elections, the ANC in the Western Cape said on Sunday.

Speaking in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, Motlanthe said, “I think these are going to be very difficult elections. In fact, not only for the ANC, but for all parties. The majority of people who will be voting are young people and first-time voters. They have not established a voting pattern as yet.”