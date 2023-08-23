Former president Thabo Mbeki meets with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of BRICS summit

Former president Thabo Mbeki met with the Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. The two leaders met at the time South Africa was hosting the major global event.

BRICS leaders are said to be discussing a range of issues including trade, investment and the expansion of the bloc. There are more than 23 countries that have expressed an interest to join BRICS. Lula first met with African National Congress (ANC) leaders including chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.

ANC leaders will on Wednesday meet with the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel. The ANC has strong relations with Cuba going back decades ago. After meeting with the ANC, Lula then met with Mbeki on the sidelines of the summit. Lula told the BRICS Business Forum earlier that BRICS was growing as a bloc and this has been demonstrated at the business forum.

“Our countries together make up a third of the world’s economy. This relevance will grow with the entry of new full members and dialogue partners,” said Lula. He called on the countries in the Global South to strengthen relations and trade. Lula also told the forum that BRICS was not a counter-group against anyone.