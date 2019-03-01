Former acting police commissionere Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused Major General Ravichandran Pillay. Picture Bhekikhaya Mabaso, African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused Major General Ravichandran Pillay were on Friday granted R20 000 bail in their fraud and corruption case. The two appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court following their arrest by Ipid on Friday morning.

They face fraud, corruption and forgery charges and their case was postponed to March 29.

Pillay, SAPS head of supply chain management, and Phahlane's arrest follows an investigation by police watchdog Ipid into procurement irregularities on the fitting of blue light emergency equipment to police vehicles to the amount of R86 million.

Instrumentation Law Enforcement was given the tender in 2016, and owner Vimpie Manthatha allegedly supplied fraudulent tax clearance certificates prior to being the winning bidder.

Former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe De Lange was also arrested in connection with the controversial tender and appeared in court in November 2018.

She appeared alongside two of her former high-ranking police colleagues: Ramahlapi Mokwena, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management and is a Lieutenant-General; James Ramajalum, who is stationed in Mokwena's office and is a brigadier; and current Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Nombhuruza Napo, who is also as Brigadier.

Manthatha also appeared along with the high-ranking officials.

African News Agency (ANA)