Former trade unionist, activist Dr Dennis George passes away

Tributes are pouring in for former trade unionist, activist and academic Dr Dennis George who passed away on Monday evening. A prominent figure in the South African labour movement, political activism, and business leadership, George left an indelible mark on South African society.

At the time of his death, George was a board member at Ayo Technology Solutions. He was previously the General-Secretary of the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) for many years. George's life journey was one of relentless pursuit for a better world, particularly for the majority of South Africans who continue to face socio-economic challenges.

As a former General-Secretary of the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), he fought passionately for the rights of workers, championing fair wages, safe working conditions, and equitable opportunities. Born with a fierce determination, George fearlessly challenged the powers that be, refusing to remain silent in the face of oppression. He firmly believed that every voice deserved to be heard, especially those of the disadvantaged, marginalised, and voiceless individuals in society.

With tenacity and bravery, he tackled systemic injustices, pushing for transformative change that would uplift the lives of all South Africans. Beyond his role in the labour movement, Dr George played a pivotal role in national economic matters. As a member of Team South Africa, he worked alongside the National Treasury to restore the country's investment rating grade, recognising the importance of a thriving economy for the well-being of all citizens.

Dr George's impact extended beyond the borders of South Africa. His work as a founding director of African Quartz showcased his commitment to entrepreneurship and economic development on the continent. He believed in the power of African innovation and sought to create opportunities for growth and empowerment. The news of Dr George's passing has evoked an outpouring of condolences and tributes from all corners of society. Colleagues, friends, and comrades remember him as a revolutionary thinker, an intellectual giant, and a tireless advocate for a more just and inclusive society. His unwavering dedication to the betterment of others leaves an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Close friend and comrade Dr Iqbal Survé said he was deeply saddened by George’s passing. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you that my dear friend, colleague, activist, revolutionary, intellectual giant, confidante and wonderful comrade, Dr Dennis George passed away peacefully last night,” said Survé. “My thoughts are with his wife Natalie, children Dennis Junior, Caleb, Liezel and the family. May they have much strength through this very difficult time. May Dennis rest in peace.”